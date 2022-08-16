Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Simon N. Pimstone Sells 33,942 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.18. 739,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XENE. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

