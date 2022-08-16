Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Xerox by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Xerox in the second quarter worth about $176,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 18.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 144,502 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in Xerox by 6.6% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Xerox by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.24. 856,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,485. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.51%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

