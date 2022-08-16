Xuez (XUEZ) Price Reaches $0.0060

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 55% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xuez has traded up 45.8% against the dollar. Xuez has a total market cap of $26,276.02 and $27,095.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,347,250 coins and its circulating supply is 4,380,816 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xuez Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

