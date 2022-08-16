Yearn Secure Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (YSEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Yearn Secure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Yearn Secure has a market capitalization of $160,655.39 and approximately $24.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,933.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004223 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00128579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00068452 BTC.

Yearn Secure Profile

YSEC is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance.

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

