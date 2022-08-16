Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0995 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

