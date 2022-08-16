YUMMY Tops 24 Hour Volume of $58,691.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $58,691.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00036998 BTC.
About YUMMY
YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.
YUMMY Coin Trading
