Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.43

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.37. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 1,613 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $845.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

Institutional Trading of Zhihu

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Zhihu had a negative net margin of 49.35% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.