Zigcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $653,380.00 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a market cap of $4.56 million and $653,380.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,948.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00128754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00068789 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Zigcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

