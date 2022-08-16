Zilliqa Hits Market Capitalization of $601.01 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $601.01 million and approximately $185.08 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.55 or 0.00475250 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000613 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.01875527 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001889 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00245631 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,464,186,868 coins and its circulating supply is 13,172,719,715 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

