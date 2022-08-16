Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Down to $113.23

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.23, but opened at $109.38. Zoom Video Communications shares last traded at $107.11, with a volume of 50,591 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.34.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.37.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,519 shares of company stock worth $5,790,417. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.