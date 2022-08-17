134,082 Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Tenaris Trading Down 1.6 %

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

See Also

