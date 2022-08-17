1,341 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,780 shares of company stock valued at $18,613,077 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $531.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $436.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

