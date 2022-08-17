14,138 Shares in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 15.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 150,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,798,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,045,374.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $491,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,169,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,236,473.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 150,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,798,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,045,374.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 445,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,293. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.