15,153 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 30.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.96. 5,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,802. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.96. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

