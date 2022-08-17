15,287 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDP. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

