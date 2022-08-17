16,203 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,203 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

SHEL stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $201.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

