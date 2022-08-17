1,730 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.67 and a 200-day moving average of $141.17.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

