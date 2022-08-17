19,065 Shares in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

