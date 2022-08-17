1MillionNFTs Trading Down 2.5% This Week (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $29,990.33 and $42,078.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013544 BTC.
1MillionNFTs Coin Profile
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
1MillionNFTs Coin Trading
