2,009 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.