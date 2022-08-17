2,981 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Acquired by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.85 per share, with a total value of $329,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,150 and have sold 6,474 shares valued at $464,244. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

CBSH stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.41. 6,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $69.26. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

