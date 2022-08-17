3,288 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Purchased by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208,399 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 188,814 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,324,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $886,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,152 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,763,000 after acquiring an additional 205,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

