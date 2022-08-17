3,562 Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Acquired by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after buying an additional 43,117 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 341,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,683 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,220. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

