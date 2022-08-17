38,470 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

