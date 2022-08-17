488 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $291,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $99,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IJR stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.26. 31,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,288. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.