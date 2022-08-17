5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

5:01 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of 5:01 Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.94 on Wednesday. 17,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. 5:01 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 497,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 98,409 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 439,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,007,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 272,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 230,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

5:01 Acquisition Company Profile

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

