5,319 Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Purchased by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

In other news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 187.65%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

