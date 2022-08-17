606 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $510.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.49 and a 200-day moving average of $495.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

