606 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 42,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $510.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.49 and a 200-day moving average of $495.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.