64,453 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750,930 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 9,256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,231,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,317 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,563,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,036 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,265,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 171,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

