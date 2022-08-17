6,600 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,952 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,884,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

QQQ traded down $4.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,487,128. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

