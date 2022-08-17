6,982 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 290,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $2,475,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

