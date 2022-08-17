76,495 Shares in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Purchased by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Municipal Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VKQ stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
