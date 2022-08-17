7,818 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Purchased by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FAF. BTIG Research dropped their target price on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,945. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.