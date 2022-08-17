7,831 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.0% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,857. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

