89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $23.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.63.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on 89bio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on 89bio from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 89bio to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

89bio Price Performance

ETNB stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,816,900 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,782,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,628,474.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 89bio by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in 89bio by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 144,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 89bio by 477.6% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 122,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

