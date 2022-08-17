8PAY 24-Hour Volume Tops $72,386.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. 8PAY has a total market cap of $581,284.41 and approximately $72,386.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036912 BTC.
About 8PAY
8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.
