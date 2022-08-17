8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 9,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $126,473.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,958 shares of company stock valued at $756,200. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,380 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,191,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after purchasing an additional 188,669 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 15.1% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 369,238 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

8X8 Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

EGHT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. 23,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.27.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.54 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also

