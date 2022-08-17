90,000 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. General Motors makes up 1.2% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 307,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,714,407. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

