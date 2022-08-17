94,997 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Acquired by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 57,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.7 %

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.