AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Trading Down 0.1%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $30.53. Approximately 8,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 11,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPDV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.