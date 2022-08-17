Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 338,538 Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) by 4,068.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,538 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 123,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

USSG opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $44.77.

