Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,402 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 58,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 56,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of LFC stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

China Life Insurance Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

