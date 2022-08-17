Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,402 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 58,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 56,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
China Life Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of LFC stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.
China Life Insurance Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
About China Life Insurance
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
Featured Stories
