Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 34,874 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,017,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 2.1 %

About Vodafone Group Public

VOD opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

