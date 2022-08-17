Aave Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Aave coin can now be bought for about $101.35 or 0.00431715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $213.79 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aave has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,476.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00128879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

AAVE is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,988,492 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

