Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

NYSE:ABT opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

