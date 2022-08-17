Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,143 shares during the quarter. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund makes up approximately 1.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 119,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

FAX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,252. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

