Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Issues Earnings Results

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $222.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.51.

AXDX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 28,198 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $25,660.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 140,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 150.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 58,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 45,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

