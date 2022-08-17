Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Acer Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACER opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acer Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of Acer Therapeutics worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

Featured Articles

