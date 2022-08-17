Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Position Decreased by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 143,120 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands makes up about 3.3% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $57,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.13. 757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

